Mail thieves target certain areas in Santa Fe County

By Published: Updated:
mailbox

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s criminal investigators have reported they are looking for suspects connected to mail theft in Santa Fe County.

According to detectives residents in the Rancho Viejo, Aldea and Camino la Tierra areas have been targeted.

The thieves are focusing their efforts on stealing mail from locked mailbox cluster units. Detectives also say that they are looking specifically for checking/savings account statements and mortgage and credit card bills.

The sheriff’s detectives recommend that residents who have home delivery, or a centralized mailbox cluster station, collect their mail on a daily basis.

If you have had your mail stolen, your mailbox was broken into or witnessed suspicious activity you are encouraged to call (505) 428-3720 to notify law enforcement.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s