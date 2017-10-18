Mail thieves target certain areas in Santa Fe County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s criminal investigators have reported they are looking for suspects connected to mail theft in Santa Fe County.

According to detectives residents in the Rancho Viejo, Aldea and Camino la Tierra areas have been targeted.

The thieves are focusing their efforts on stealing mail from locked mailbox cluster units. Detectives also say that they are looking specifically for checking/savings account statements and mortgage and credit card bills.

The sheriff’s detectives recommend that residents who have home delivery, or a centralized mailbox cluster station, collect their mail on a daily basis.

If you have had your mail stolen, your mailbox was broken into or witnessed suspicious activity you are encouraged to call (505) 428-3720 to notify law enforcement.

