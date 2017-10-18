Local restaurant brings unique fusion to menu

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Akio Coe set out to open a restaurant in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill neighborhood, he said it was going to be more than just sandwiches, burgers and pizza. Coe said it was incorporating his unique heritage into the menu items which made Kitchen Se7ven, come alive.

Partnering in the same space as Kaktus Brewery in Nob Hill, Coe said customers can enjoy the best of both worlds while being able to partake in all that the special neighborhood has to offer.

Rightfully so, Coe is very guarded on the secret ingredients to some of his sauces which highlight some of his menu items. Coe also adds that his food options bring together ingredients from his Japanese and Hawaiian lineages, and says it helps give the unique sweet and salty balance t his food.

Kitchen Se7ven is open on Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.