Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. The most noticeable factor in today’s forecast will be the increase in cloud cover expected over western, central and southern NM. We’ll likely have enough moisture in place to fire off a handful of storms over the southwestern corner of NM (the rest of us have a better shot at rain come Thursday). Despite the increase in clouds, this week’s warming trend will continue – expect widespread 60s, 70s and 80s by afternoon’s end.

THURSDAY: A disturbance rolling through the state will continue to pull up moisture from the south. Expect spotty to scattered storms/showers to develop, favoring central and southern NM. Afternoon temperatures will come down a few degrees, although, not too drastic of a change (most still in the 60s, 70s and 80s).

FRIDAY: Drier air punching in from the west will clear out the moisture and allow for more sunshine over New Mexico. Temperatures will begin to trend upwards again… with the Albuquerque-metro area likely to return to the upper 70s.