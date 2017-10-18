Keller, Lewis earn endorsements from former mayoral candidates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former mayoral candidate Brian Colon has endorsed State Auditor Tim Keller for mayor.

He says he and Keller agree on their vision for Albuquerque.

Voters will choose between Keller and City Councilman Dan Lewis in the runoff election November 14.

Richard Berry has been Albuquerque’s mayor since 2009 and isn’t seeking a third term.

Meanwhile, former mayoral candidate Michelle Garcia Holmes has thrown her support behind City Councilor Dan Lewis.

Garcia Holmes, a former Albuquerque Police detective, says Lewis has the right strategy to fix the city’s crime problem.

