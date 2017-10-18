Jury selection underway for serial burglar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection is underway for a serial burglar who is facing yet another charge and trial.

Christopher Heh has been arrested 11 times in the last several years on mostly theft and breaking and entering charges.

In one case a family found him asleep in their daughter’s bed. He has also been involved in SWAT standoffs.

Heh became a poster child for the constitutional amendment that allows no bond for some suspects pending trial.

Tuesday, the Governor asked that the amendment be rescinded and changed since it hasn’t worked out like many thought it would.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps