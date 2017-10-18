Jury acquits New Mexico man of second-degree murder charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) —A jury has acquitted a New Mexico man of a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman who was struck by a car in January 2016.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that jurors deliberated for about two hours on Tuesday before handing 26-year-old Philip Zaman a not-guilty verdict in the death of 54-year-old Teena Larson who was killed near her home outside Santa Fe. The jury also found him not guilty of leaving the scene of an accident.

Prosecutors say Zaman knowingly ran over the woman twice before speeding away. Defense attorneys say Zaman didn’t know he had hit the woman.

Zaman will be sent back to prison to serve a 13-year sentence after he pleaded no contest charges related to a 2014 shooting.