John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as a weather disturbance closes in on the state. We’ll see a few showers develop, mainly across the southwest. As the disturbance crosses the state Thursday, a better round of scattered showers will impact more of the state. The disturbance moves out quickly, leading to more sunshine and warm temperatures Friday.

The sunny skies continue over the weekend, but a storm system will pass well north of the state. This storm system will drop down a mostly dry back door cold front Saturday night, leading to cooler temperatures Sunday. The Northern Mountains could pick up a little snow Saturday night. The long range outlook for next week keeps the state mainly warm and dry as another ridge sets up over the state.