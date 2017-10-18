In the County: 25 Years of Public Art in Bernalillo County

Public Art turns 25 in Bernalillo County, and you’re invited to a great party to celebrate!

This Sunday, The Hiland Theater will be abuzz with special events celebrating the program which brings world-class works of indoor and outdoor art to metro residents.

Guests also have the opportunity to train with master painters and develop their own crafts. While attendance is free, you must RSVP to participate in the workshops.

We’re also getting a preview of a live performance from master beat-box performer Zack Freeman.

Details can be found online at BernCo.gov.