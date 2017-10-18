Holly Holm focused on fighting in the octagon; not social media sparring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cris Cyborg went on social media Wednesday and urged Holly Holm to sign her contract for UFC 219. Holm said there is no contract and that negotiations are still in play. “Nothing is set,” said Holm. “We are just waiting to see the contract come through.” Cyborg has been verbally active on social media about a potential fight with Holm.

Tuesday Holm responded back after Cyborg questioned whether Holm was being drug tested as much as she was.”The thin about the drug testing talk was just a little too far fetch for me. That’s ridiculous,” said Holm. “I don’t know what message she was trying to put by that and before anybody try and make something of it I just wanted to put a stop to it mostly for me. I don’t even want to be associated with that topic.”

Holm and Cyborg appeared to hit it off as friends when the two were filming the movie Fight Valley. At a press conference promoting a Jackson Wink card Holm was asked about that relationship and how she felt about it now. “You know I don’t really ever get too emotional or too dramatic between my relationships with the other fighters,” said Holm. “I don’t really know what she is thinking. Maybe she is just really trying to promote the fight. Maybe it’s just a little more personal. I am not really sure nor do I really care that much. I want to train and win whether it be her or anybody else.”

Should she meet Cyborg in the octagon, Holm sounds up for the challenge. “She hits really hard and she is aggressive,” said Holm. ” Like I always say with any fight everybody is beatable.”