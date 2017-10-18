Feds going after Albuquerque woman accused shooting at couple in driveway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The feds have their eyes on a woman caught on video pulling a gun and shooting at a couple in their own driveway.

Police reports and handwritten statements from the couple reveal that couple’s close call in their driveway was even scarier than everyone thought. According to the documents, suspect Miranda Gilbert wasn’t just firing off a shot towards the couple, she was aiming at the wife’s head.

Police have identified Gilbert as the woman caught on dashcam video pointing a gun at the couple. It happened back in August after they caught her lurking around their northeast Albuquerque home.

The wife was shot at and the bullet just missed her, hitting their truck as Gilbert made her getaway.

“I went in shock, man, not ready for something like that,” said William Thompson, during an interview back in August.

The Thompsons showed KRQE News 13 where the bullet hit their truck. Now, handwritten statements reveal more details about what happened and how the couple felt that day.

Carolyn Thompson’s statement read: “I felt the air of the bullet go between my shoulder and lower face.”

The Thompsons also wrote that Gilbert tried to tell them she was looking for her aunt that lived there years back, but couldn’t remember her name. Then, as she reached for her phone to call 911, Carolyn Thompson said Gilbert pointed the gun at her, cocked it, and said, “Get rid of the phone, b****.”

Gilbert fled but was arrested a few days later. When State Police caught up with her, they said she confessed it was her in the video. Police also said they found a 9mm at the scene of the arrest.

Miranda Gilbert, who has a lengthy criminal record, remains locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center. Now the feds are now taking over the case.

She is expected to appear in court on Thursday on unrelated charges. It’s unclear what federal charges she’s facing, as the files are sealed for now.

