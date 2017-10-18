Ezekiel Elliott back on for Cowboys, Suspension again on hold

The roller coaster ride of the Ezekiel Elliott domestic violence suspension case continues.

Tuesday evening, a federal judge in New York ruled in favor of the Dallas Cowboys running back and the NFL players association. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty issued a temporary restraining order putting his six-game suspension back on the shelf.

That means Elliott will be eligible to play for Dallas at San Francisco this coming Sunday (3:05pm on FOX 51).

The ruling comes only five days after the fifth circuit court of appeals in New Orleans ruled in favor of the NFL, overturning the original injunction.

The new stay from Judge Crotty is in place pending a hearing before the presiding judge, Katherine Polk Failla, who is on vacation.

The league must appear before Failla by Oct. 30 and state their case as to why their punishment of Elliott should not be blocked until courts in New York and Texas can rule on the challenges from the players' union against the suspension.