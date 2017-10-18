Durango police officer recognized for saving choking baby

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango Police officer who saved a choking baby is being recognized for his actions.

Last month, Corporal Juan Gallegos was responding to reports of a suicidal man when a woman ran out of another apartment saying her baby was choking.

Gallegos administered first aid until the baby started crying. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Gallegos and the young girl were reunited.

“He remained calm, very rational to a very difficult situation dealing with a suicidal individual and also dealing with the frantic mother,” Durango Police Chief Kamran Afzal said.

The police chief says this is the fifth time an officer has saved someone’s life this year.

