Balloon Fiesta lost and found reveals unusual items left behind

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta staff wants people to reclaim some of the unlikely items left behind over the past two weeks.

“Sometimes when we get the things there’s a mental disconnect. We think, ‘How could you leave this?'” Balloon Fiesta receptionist Lynda Chrispino asked.

They’ve found everything from personal items like driver’s licenses and credit cards, to some things you just wouldn’t expect to be forgotten, like a wheelchair that was left on a bus. There is also a large violin case, expensive cameras, glasses and endless piles of clothing.

Chrispino says she’s used to seeing unlikely items left behind.

“The whoopie cushion, and last year we had teeth,” Chrispino stated. “Even though we said no weapons, we ended up with a knife.”

Chrispino’s theory is that out-of-towners abandon some items intentionally.

“They don’t want to carry it back if they’ve traveled, especially on a plane so they just leave them,” Chrispino said.

However, that doesn’t mean you can claim them as your own. Since most of the items don’t have any identifying features, people will have to describe their lost item to get it back.

Officials will hold onto the items until the end of November when most of them will be tossed, and the clothing donated to the Salvation Army and Goodwill.

People missing jewelry will be allowed to take a metal detector out to Balloon Fiesta Park and they can keep any money they find, but will have to turn in any valuables.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps