Around Town: Shop Local for Halloween

Halloween is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t started your shopping for the spooky day, now is the time.

Instead of hitting up the big chains for the same old costume, Yelp ABQ encourages you to shop local -for one-of-a-kind priceless disguises.

Users sing praises for shops like Off-Broadway and Masks Y Más, which have been staples along Central for years. There are also a number of new destinations like JustCos, that can customize a costume just for you.

