APD asked to teach at international police conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has worked for years to overcome criticisms that left black marks on the department. Now after a recent honor, it feels they’re making strides in the right direction.

In July, APD was asked to teach other police departments about best practices at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference.

“It’s one of the largest policing professional organizations internationally,” Officer Tanner Tixier said.

The audience will include officers and police chiefs from around the world. Officer Tixier says the last time the department presented at an IACP conference was back in 2013.

Since that time, APD has undergone some major challenges, but this weekend they’ll give presentations on a handful of them.

“Basically present on four topics that IACP and their executive committee believes that APD is on the forefront of our strategies for these particular topics,” Tixier said.

Those topics include how the department deals with the mentally ill, the CIT ECHO Program, social media use and recruiting tactics.

