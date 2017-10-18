Albuquerque Isotopes join teams rallying around young baseball fan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young baseball fan who lost everything in the wildfires north of San Francisco is now getting some surprise help from baseball teams across the country, including the Albuquerque Isotopes.

He’s only 9 years old, but you won’t find a bigger baseball fan than Loren Smith.

“It breaks my heart just that he is not going to be back here screaming and yelling home runs that he hit over the fence with the whiffle ball to the neighbors,” said Loren’s dad, Tait Smith, referring to the family’s former home.

“The A’s are my favorite team,” Loren said. “I love watching A’s games. I want to be an A’s player.”

The fire consumed Loren’s massive collection of Oakland A’s memorabilia, so he wrote a letter to the team.

“My saddest things were my baseball collection cards, my 17 jerseys and my 10 hats.”

When the A’s heard about Loren’s loss and his dreams, the team’s president scheduled a meeting with him and hatched a plan to replace his precious memorabilia. Soon, teams across the league were sending Loren gear, form the Midland Rockhounds to the Stockton Ports, to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Detroit Tigers and more.

The Albuquerque Isotopes also stepped in to help. The team shipped off a whole basket of ‘Topes jerseys, hats, balls and other gear.

It’s all to make sure the 9-year-old, who studies his favorite players and loves the game, knows that people far and wide are thinking of him.

As for Loren’s lost baseball cards, “Topps,” the company that makes baseball cards, has also reached out to replace those mementos.

