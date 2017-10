ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque high school is set to unveil a major transformation.

West Mesa High School underwent a three-phase, $27 million project that includes more than 70,000-square-foot of classroom space and a renovated courtyard.

The project also added 40 classrooms.

Voters approved the project that started in 2015. There will be a celebration Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at West Mesa High School.

