Video shows hundreds of rounds of ammo caught in blaze

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows what happened when police responded to a car and camper on fire, then realized there were hundreds of rounds of ammo inside. That had officers fearing for their lives as the bullets started flying.

“I need a unit straight south blocking off that street as well. There’s rounds going off actively,” said an officer on scene.

While putting out a car and camper fire last Wednesday, Hobbs police officers and firefighters got an unexpected surprise. Something inside of the fire was exploding, and they soon learned what it was.

“He said there’s 800 rounds of ammunition in there and then it just like starts exploding, like the rounds go everywhere,” the officer explained to her commander.

Officers ran to safety, then evacuated nearby homes.

“Let’s go out this way ok?” an officer is heard saying to a family.

They just so happened to be the family of Marcelo Baeza, the car and camper owner.

While trying to get the family out of harm’s way, police also had to deal with Baeza, who had to be restrained because he was being physical with officers.

“What’s his problem?” and officer asked Baeza’s mother.

She tried to explain, “(It’s) because he’s angry, he just moved out of his house and he had all of his belongings in his camper and his car and he lost a lot of stuff.”

All of a sudden, officers were called back to the scene of the fire. “He’s over there fighting us,” said a firefighter.

Officers eventually had to handcuff and arrest Baeza

“Stop! Stop! Hang on! Stop, stop! Put him in cuffs,” yelled multiple officers while trying to get Baeza to calm down.

Baeza was charged with assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported from the incident. Baeza is now out of jail, released on bond.

