Video shows emergency hot air balloon landing in Farmington

By Published: Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – An emergency hot air balloon landing in Farmington was caught on camera.

“I’ve never been to a Balloon Fest, but it came to Farmington and it landed in the road by my job,” Toy Jackson said.

Jackson shot video of the balloon landing near West Main and Broadway, Monday morning.

Farmington Police say the fuel tank started to run low and the pilot was forced to land in the middle of the road.

Westbound traffic was shutdown while the crew loaded the balloon up in a trailer.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s