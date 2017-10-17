Video shows emergency hot air balloon landing in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – An emergency hot air balloon landing in Farmington was caught on camera.

“I’ve never been to a Balloon Fest, but it came to Farmington and it landed in the road by my job,” Toy Jackson said.

Jackson shot video of the balloon landing near West Main and Broadway, Monday morning.

Farmington Police say the fuel tank started to run low and the pilot was forced to land in the middle of the road.

Westbound traffic was shutdown while the crew loaded the balloon up in a trailer.

