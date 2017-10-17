Spooky decor at government office causes unlikely reaction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Halloween just around the corner, you can expect to see some gory and over the top displays. However, you might not expect it in a government office where you go to get a marriage license, and that has the Bernalillo County Clerk under fire.

From cobwebs on the ceiling, to walls covered in bloody handprints and writing, and even a skeleton in a wheelchair holding a dead baby, they really want to you to feel the spirit of Halloween if you dare to enter the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office.

“I’ve really enjoyed watching it go up, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Linda Stover, the County Clerk.

Not everyone is up for feeling spooked, though.

“Just totally inappropriate for a public place,” said Pamela Woodruff.

Woodruff stopped by the Clerk’s Office to pick up her marriage license on Monday. As soon as she saw the decor, it wasn’t the way she wanted to start off life with her new husband.

“It was just death culture everywhere and I was just horrified at it,” said Woodruff. “Horror movie decor everywhere, bloody hand prints down on these windows and blood dripping down them. The words ‘help’ written, it was like there had been a massacre in there.”

Stover says this is a tradition her office does every year when the employees get together to decorate.

“I’m sorry if it offended somebody, it certainly wasn’t meant to,” she said.

Others told KRQE News 13 that seeing the Grim Reaper and blood splattered across the walls was a welcomed sight.

“I love it. It’s something I’d want to see,” said Francesca Wilson.

“No I wasn’t offended but I don’t get offended by things like that,” said Ashley Magruder.

Still, Woodruff thinks the County Clerk’s Office is no place for this type of display.

“Those types of decorations are appropriate for a haunted house. Some place someone is paying to get in and they know that’s what they’re getting,” said Woodruff.

The County Clerk says employees used their own money to decorate the office. They say they get a lot of compliments and this is the first complaint.

