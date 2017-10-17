Selena gets animated Google Doodle tribute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Google is honoring the life and success of Latin pop star Selena Quintanilla in a unique way.

The singer who many consider the “Queen of Tejano Music” has her own doodle which commemorates “Selena,” her first official debut album that was released October 17, 1989.

The idea was first submitted several years ago. When you click on the animated clip it plays the popular song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

The animated music video also shows how Selena got her start in music.

The Google team worked closely with the Quintanilla family to make the doodle and is also launching a special Selena exclusive content collection in Google’s online Arts & Culture Exhibit.

 

