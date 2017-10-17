Out-of-state management company expected to run new city baseball complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is pouring millions and millions into the Civic Plaza makeover and a new baseball complex. Now the trick is making sure they pay off.

From a revamped Civic Plaza, to a new look at the Convention Center, people are really enjoying the updates.

“I like this plaza in general, I just like walking through here,” said Frederick Robinson.

“I think it’s great that we’re getting areas where people can bring their families and just have fun with,” said Adam Torres.

Albuquerque is just a couple of months away from the sprawling baseball complex opening up to the public.

“We’re really hoping to attract a lot of out-of-state tournaments that will come in and bring dollars to Albuquerque,” said Keith Reed, with the City’s Department of Municipal Development.

The baseball complex is next to Albuquerque Public Schools’ Community Stadium on the westside. The city has high hopes for the $17 million bond funded project.

Now, they’re working on an agreement with SMG — a management company from Pennsylvania that currently runs the Convention Center — to run the place.

“They’ll be in charge of marketing, booking events, doing any food service there, as well as operating the baseball fields,” said Reed.

He said they’ll also be responsible for maintaining the facility, and they’re hoping to run Civic Plaza as well, booking events and helping to bring more life to downtown.

“We’ve been working very closely with the Convention Center management team and with Visit ABQ with the improvements that we’re doing to try and attract even more folks to come to Albuquerque,” said Reed.

KRQE News 13 doesn’t know what the city will pay SMG because the contract isn’t finalized yet, but SMG said it tentatively has the baseball complex booked for 27 weekends next year.

The city is still unsure how much it will cost to run the baseball complex every year.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps