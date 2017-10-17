Ophelia batters UK after pummeling Ireland, leaves 3 dead

LONDON (AP) — Storm Ophelia is battering Scotland and Northern England after leaving three people dead and hundreds of thousands without power in Ireland.

The former Atlantic hurricane downed trees and power lines, sent waves surging over coastal defenses and disrupted flights again Tuesday, a day after making landfall on Ireland’s south coast with gusts of almost 100 miles an hour (160 kilometers an hour).

Britain’s Met Office weather service said Scotland could see heavy rain and gusts of up to 70 mph (113 kph), with winds gradually diminishing through Tuesday.

Schools in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were closed for a second day as authorities assessed the damage from the worst storm to hit Ireland in decades.

Irish authorities said it could take several days to restore power to 330,000 homes.