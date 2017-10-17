October 17th Morning Rush: Security cameras to be added to 70 Albuquerque Public School buses

1. Albuquerque Public Schools are preparing to install new security cameras on board more buses in the coming months. The school board’s finance committee voted Monday to spend about $200,000 to buy cameras for 70 buses. APS has been using security cameras on 30 buses since 2015. The district, which just got in bus operations again in 2015, says the cameras work to deter bad behavior and to corroborate stories on problem buses. APS also says it will pick the routes with the most discipline issues and busiest student load.

2. A district judge is expected to decide soon whether New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce will be able to access a million dollars in campaign money. Judge Judith Herrera heard hours of testimony on Monday. Pearce filed a lawsuit trying to free up the cash, held in a federally registered campaign funds account saying he wants to put the money toward his run for governor. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says campaign finance rules only allow him to access $11,000 from that account because most of the money was raised for a non-state seat. Pearce’s attorneys argue she’s misinterpreting state law. Attorneys for the state also deny that Pearce is being treated differently due to his party affiliation.

3. Afternoon temperatures will be similar to what was felt on Monday as highs climb back into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow expected. Winds will stay light out of the northwest and expect sustained speeds to generally stay under 10mph.

4. More than 120 names are on an online petition demanding the reinstatement of a New Mexico high school basketball coach after he was mysteriously fired. Last week, Tomas Madrid was the varsity coach at Questa high, where he still teaches. He was hired last year in the small town north of Taos, leading the Wildcats for a successful 17 win season. The superintendent wouldn’t give a reason for the firing, saying it’s a “personnel matter.”

5. We are just over a week away from the annual “Zoo Boo” at the BioPark. It’s back for its 29th year on Saturday, October 28. There will be games, costume contests, haunted habitats and of course trick-or-treating all around the zoo.

Morning’s Top Stories