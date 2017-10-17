NM Philharmonic launches it’s new season with a KRQE mini-performance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Philharmonic is celebrating a new Director and a new season with an impromptu mini-performance to whet the viewers’ appetite.

In addition to enriching our lives through musical excellence, the New Mexico Philharmonic also engages the community through education programs and charitable endeavors. (To learn more about their community initiatives, visit: http://nmphil.org/music-in-new-mexico/education.)

The new Director, Roberto Minczuk, and Oboist Amanda Talley visited the KRQE studio with details and a small performance to promote their upcoming Concert on Saturday, October 28: Spanish Sensación featuring conductor Roberto Minczuk and guitarist Jason Vieaux. They will perform concerts throughout the rest 2017 and into 2018.

For more information on their upcoming performances, visit the NM Phil website.