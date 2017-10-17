New Mexico robbery, carjacking suspect arrested in Colorado

PECOS, N.M. (AP) – A suspect sought in an armed robbery and carjacking in New Mexico has been arrested in Colorado.

New Mexico State Police say they’re now trying to extradite 33-year-old Tranquilino Louis Valencia. He reportedly was involved in a traffic collision Saturday in Colorado and was arrested by Alamosa County Sheriff’s deputies.

Valencia was wanted in connection with an Oct. 13 carjacking at a Dalton Canyon campground in the area of Pecos, New Mexico and the armed robbery of a cash machine.

New Mexico State Police say Valencia had a warrant for his arrest for armed robbery, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated assault, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a firearm by a felon.