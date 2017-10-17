New Mexico firefighters get special movie screening of ‘Only the Brave’

ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico heroes had a special movie screening Tuesday.

More than 200 New Mexico firefighters were among those who got a special screening of “Only the Brave,” from Sony Pictures.

The movie was filmed in New Mexico and was based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots from Arizona.

Officials say many firefighters with the New Mexico forestry service worked with the Hotshots before they died, trying to protect the community of Yarnell, Arizona from a 2013 wildfire.

Those firefighters say they will never forget what the Hotshots did.