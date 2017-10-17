A weather system will approach New Mexico on Wednesday bringing more cloud cover to the western portion of the state. As the disturbance moves through on Thursday scattered showers will be possible statewide. We will quickly dry out on Friday before you get another cold front comes in for the weekend dipping temperatures.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast
