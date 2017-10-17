Man sentenced to 10 years after killing girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who killed his girlfriend then tried but failed to hide her body was sentenced Tuesday.

Last July, Christopher Fernandez barricaded himself at the Bluewater apartments complex near Coors and Central after he was identified as a suspect in the murder of 41-year-old Alma Contreas.

Her body was found wrapped in a blanket and a tarp next to a moving van near a South Valley home. She had been shot in the head.

Fernandez last month pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and other charges.

Tuesday Contreras’ family addressed the judge before his sentence was handed down. “My mom, she was everything to us, we never really had our dad there. She was everything and now she’s gone. He took her away from us,” said.

Fernandez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and then five years of supervised probation as part of the deal.