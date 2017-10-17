Man in custody after police place southeast Albuquerque apartment complex on lockdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police have now let residents of a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex back into their homes, after being shut down for hours as officers searched for a suspect.

Albuquerque Police Department officers shut down part of Gibson Boulevard southeast as they searched The Pearl at Springs Apartment complex.

Witnesses say the tense moments were met by officers walking through the halls, warning residents to get back into their apartments.

At least six police officers surrounded the complex. It’s unclear what time this all unfolded but a KRQE employee who was there says the officers were searching for a suspect.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area and for residents looking to get home to wait it out.

One resident said he had been waiting outside for hours. He also said he heard officers bringing in the K9 unit and could hear a dog barking.

Hours later, around 3:30 a.m., the search came to an end as officers put a man into the back of one of the patrol cars with handcuffs.

That’s when residents were finally allowed back into their complex.

As of right now, it is still unclear who police were looking for or the involvement that man played in this whole situation.

At this time, Gibson Boulevard southeast has been reopened.

KRQE has also reached out to APD for more information but is still waiting to hear back.