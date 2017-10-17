Local event to raise awareness of perinatal depression

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – B2B2 Taqueria in Albuquerque will hold an event on Sunday, October 22 where 25 percent of the proceeds collected that day will go to benefit Kassy’s Kause.

The organization is helping bring awareness to perinatal depression.

Kassy’s Kause is named for Kassandra Williams who suffered through perinatal depression and passed away as a result of experiencing the illness.

According to the organization, perinatal depression can occur during pregnancy and up to a year after delivery. Kassandra’s mother, Susan Aguayo, founded the organization to bring awareness to the illness and to let mothers know there are resources they can reach out to in dealing with its effects.

To access a list of those numbers and to learn more about perinatal depression, you can find that at the Kassy’s Kause website or find more information here.