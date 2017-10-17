Lobos hope to get past distractions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At Fresno State last Saturday they didn’t look like the same Lobos who got their first Mountain West Conference win two weeks prior. The Lobos looked flat and perhaps the distractions surrounding the program are a contributing factor.

Lobo football players continue to take criticism for kneeling during the national anthem and an ongoing investigation into Head Coach Bob Davie has made for a busy time off the field.

“I’m not sure that I’ve been at my best the last couple of weeks,” said Davie. “You know there’s been a lot of distractions. There’s been a lot of issues. There’s been a lot of talk. There’s been a lot of opinion. You know it’s all about these 12 games and being at your absolute best and it all starts with me.”

The 3-3 Lobos will host Colorado State Friday at Dreamstyle Stadium. Game time is 8:08 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN 2.