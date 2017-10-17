Ladies get pampered for charity, everyone wins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Putting off the pedicure for too long? How about getting one for charity!

The annual event, Pampered in Pink, is an opportunity for women of all ages to come together to be pampered, have fun with friends, learn ways to be proactive about their own breast health and help other women do the same. Come enjoy:

– Free pampering activities, shopping, a Dillard’s fashion show and more!

– Breast cancer support and women’s health education.

– Raffle with proceeds from ticket sales going to the Anita Salas Memorial Fund.

– FREE ADMISSION!

Grab your girlfriends for the free annual Girls’ Night Out event on Thursday, October 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town.

For more information or to register, visit the Lovelace website.