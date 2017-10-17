Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Afternoon temperatures will be similar to what was felt on Monday as highs climb back into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow expected. Winds will stay light out of the northwest – expect sustained speeds to generally stay under 10mph.

WEDNESDAY: A disturbance rolling in from the west will begin spreading cloud cover over western NM. Expect a mix of sun and clouds over the area with afternoon highs warming above average in most areas (still sitting in the 60s, 70s and 80s).

THURSDAY: Moisture being pulled in from the south ahead our incoming disturbance will help fire off a handful of storms and showers over southern and central NM. Coverage will still be hit and miss… but considering the recent dry stretch, we’ll take every last bit of rain we can get!