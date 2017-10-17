Judge weighs in on New Mexico campaign rules

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A district judge is expected to decide soon whether New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce will be able to access a million dollars in campaign money.

Judge Judith Herrera heard hours of testimony Monday.

Pearce filed a lawsuit trying to free up the cash, held in a federally registered campaign funds account saying he wants to put the money toward his run for governor.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says campaign finance rules only allow him to access $11,000 from that account.

Pearce’s attorney argues that she’s misinterpreting state law, while attorneys for the state denied that Pearce is being treated differently due to his party affiliation.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s