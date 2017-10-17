Judge weighs in on New Mexico campaign rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A district judge is expected to decide soon whether New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce will be able to access a million dollars in campaign money.

Judge Judith Herrera heard hours of testimony Monday.

Pearce filed a lawsuit trying to free up the cash, held in a federally registered campaign funds account saying he wants to put the money toward his run for governor.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says campaign finance rules only allow him to access $11,000 from that account.

Pearce’s attorney argues that she’s misinterpreting state law, while attorneys for the state denied that Pearce is being treated differently due to his party affiliation.