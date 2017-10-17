Johny Hendricks finds what he’s looking for at Jackson Wink Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks has found a home away from home. The Texas trained fighter has added Jackson Wink Academy to his routine and is excited about the possibilities. “My whole reason for coming out to Jackson and Wink was to sort of just, I had to do something,” said Hendricks. “Training in Texas, you know, I got good coaches, but that’s it. I didn’t have training partners.”

Hendricks went on to talk about the importance of having good partners to spar. “You know if I had partners I probably wouldn’t be were I am at right now,” said Hendricks. “I would probably have more wins underneath my belt.” Hendricks has a 18-7 record and has two wins in six fights dating back to win he won the title in 2014.

One look around his new surroundings has him believing his record is about to improve. “Whenever you walk in and see all the fighters that they have coming through here and the people that they have fighting underneath them, it just gives you that confidence,” said Hendricks.

The 34 year old Hendricks will put that confidence on display at UFC 217 at Madision Square Garden in New York November 4. Hendricks will face up and coming prospect Paulo Barranchinho. “We got a great game plan on our feet,” said Hendricks. “We are adding new stuff. You might see me do something new this fight that you’ve never seen me do ever.”