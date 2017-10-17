John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

It’s going to be another nice afternoon across the state with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. A weather disturbance throws a few more clouds our way on Wednesday. The southwest will have a shot at a few showers. That shower chance expands across more of the state on Thursday as the disturbance works through.

Skies clear out again for Friday. Another storm system will drop in from the north over the weekend. Most of the rain and snow will miss us to the north, though the Northern Mountains could pick up a little snow Saturday into Sunday. The biggest impact for the state will be cooler temperatures by Sunday. Temperatures rebound once again for early next week.