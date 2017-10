ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes fans, you have a chance to help the team win a MiLBY.

Voting for this year’s minor league baseball awards runs through Friday.

The ‘Topes are up for “Promo of the Year” for renaming the team “the Green Chile Cheeseburgers” during a game against Fresno.

Other promos in the running include a silly string fight in Charleston, and “Muhammad Ali Night” in Louisville.

To vote, click here.

