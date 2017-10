Más Tapas Y Vino offers a variety of cuisine for all tastes and diets. Executive Chef Marc Quiñones shares one of the restaurants favorite dishes, a seared artichoke with pickled celery.

The restaurant, located in the beautiful and historic Hotel Andaluz, is now taking reservations for holiday parties. Rooms are also available for traveling guests looking for top-tier accommodations in downtown Albuquerque.

For more information, visit HotelAndaluz.com.