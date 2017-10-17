In the Arts: Auditions for the Great Russian Nutcracker

If you have a little ballerina with dreams of dancing among the most prestigious dancers in the world, today’s your day. The Moscow Ballet in cooperation with Renee Antoinette’s School of Dance will be conducting auditions today for ensemble dancers in The Great Russian Nutcracker.

Children ages 6-18 with one year of dance experience are welcome to audition. Dancers will rehearse with the local studio for the grand performance taking place December 10.

If you’d like your child to audition, visit Nutcracker.com and pick “Albuquerque” as the audition location.