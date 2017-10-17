Home Depot replaces family’s stolen Halloween decorations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family who had their Halloween decorations swiped by thieves got a big surprise Tuesday.

Lori Molina’s surveillance camera captured thieves in action, pulling up to her home near Unser and Ladera last week and stealing her Halloween decorations.

The video shows people dragging Molina’s massive pumpkin-head inflatable figure right out of her front yard. They also took her projector.

She put out a plea on Facebook to find the thieves or the decorations. Monte Ruvolo, a manger at the Home Depot on Renaissance, reached out to donate the exact decorations that were stolen.

“We are all about taking care of our customers and the community and whatever we can do, you know it’s part of our core values. Just doing the right thing and taking care of people,” Ruvolo said.

“This was the last thing I expected from this. Honestly, I am just floored. Obviously I am very excited to be able to decorate again,” Molina said.

Molina says Halloween is her favorite holiday, but after her decorations were stolen she wasn’t in the spirit.

Now she believes once again there are good people in the world.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps