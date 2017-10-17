Holly Holm responds to critical tweets from Cris Cyborg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an MMA battle that isn’t in the ring, but targets Albuquerque’s favorite daughter, Holly Holm.

Current champ Cris Cyborg, who is rumored to be Holm’s next opponent, called out Holm and hinted she uses performance enhancing drugs.

Cyborg not only went after Holm, but the Jackson Wink Gym and another local fighter with a history of failed drug tests.

Cris Cyborg posted to Twitter writing, “Let’s see if my next opponent is doing exams in the same proportion I’m doing!”

Holm quickly responded in a video posted to Instagram saying, “She should have probably looked on their public records on the USADA web page and seen I’ve been tested nine times compared to her eight.”

Cyborg continued to tweet, and took a shot at the gym where Holm trains, the Jackson Wink Academy. It is one of the best known MMA gyms in the world.

Jon “Bones” Jones,” who lives in Albuquerque and trained at the Jackson Wink Academy, has tested twice for banned substances.

“I can see it being very insulting,” said MMA fighter and Jackson Wink student, Kenan Jackson. “Could be wanting to promote a fight. We know she’s been wanting to fight Holly and Rhonda for the longest.”

Holm had just one last response for Cyborg.

“I just know I compete clean and I get tested all the time. I just never needed an applause for passing my tests,” Holm said.

Holm didn’t bring it up, but Cris Cyborg has failed two drug tests in her career. Holm has never failed a drug test.

Both Holm and Cyborg are looking for their next fight. There have been whispers about a possible championship fight between the two in December.

So far, nothing has been officially announced.

