Gov. Martinez calls for repeal of no-bond hold amendment

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Susana Martinez wants a repeal of the constitutional amendment that has let repeat offenders back on the streets time and again.

The amendment was passed a year ago by voters, but hasn’t worked how many people expected it would.

The governor uses the example of career criminal William Wilson, who was let out of custody by a judge, then went onto shoot a State Police officer during a traffic stop in Farmington.

Gov. Martinez is now calling on legislators to reform the pre-trial detention process during the upcoming legislative session.

