For Your Education: National Teen Driver Safety Week

According to the Centers for Disease Control, teen driving accidents are the number one cause of death for teens. On average, 16 to 19 deaths occur each day by motor vehicle accidents, and New Mexico is among the top states with teen driver-related deaths.

In an effort to reduce the number of fatalities, The National Teen Driver Safety Week was established to bring awareness and education to some of our most vulnerable motorists. A press conference and PSA, produced in partnership with the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience, will premiere tomorrow at St. Pius.

National Teen Driver Safety Week continues now through October 21.