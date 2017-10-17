City issues health alert due to large hay fire in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County fire crews were called out to a large hay fire in the South Valley early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived at 5560 Jacqueline Drive SW around 4:30 a.m. where they found a large stack of burning hay bales at a dairy farm.

Six fire crews and bulldozer were on scene to contain the fire.

Due to the large amount of smoke in the area, residents were advised to close windows and doors until the air clears.

The City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department also issued an Air Quality Health Alert through Wednesday morning due to the fire:

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 4:20 PM to Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 8:00 AM

The smoke over the South Valley this afternoon is due to large bales of hay that caught fire on a local farm. The smoke may linger into Wednesday morning due to poor dispersion conditions including light winds. The Environmental Health Department recommends that all individuals take precautions when outdoors during smoky conditions.  People most sensitive to particulate pollution include young children, adults age 65 and over, pregnant women, and those with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness.

While these conditions persist, the following actions are recommended, especially for individuals sensitive to particulate pollution:

  • Avoid heavy exertion and stay indoors as much as possible.
  • Keep windows and doors closed.  If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.  Avoid using swamp coolers that can circulate outdoor air inside.
  • If symptoms occur, (including severe coughing, difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness) contact your health care provider.
  • If conditions are creating a health emergency, call 911 or seek medical attention at the nearest medical facility

