Feral cats enjoy improved living conditions through the Working Cat program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Feral cats who are in dangerous situations now have a much better lifestyle option, thanks to the mutually beneficial Working Cat program.

Animal Humane New Mexico’s Working Cat program seeks to provide a perfect home for cats whose temperament is not ideal for typical house pet adoption. These may be feral cats who cannot be returned to their original location through our Trap-Neuter-Return program or fractious cats with experience living outdoors. As part of the program, they are placed on farms, in barns and breweries to do what they naturally do: hunt mice.

Working Cats, like all adoptable pets at Animal Humane, are examined by our Donor-subsidized Veterinary Clinic Team, spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. Working Cat applicants are pre-screened to ensure an ideal adoption match between each cat and his or her new family. Working Cats must have access to food and water, as their hunting behavior isn’t adequate as a diet source.

If you are a farmer or interested in participating in the Working Cat program, or if you know of feral cats in need of help, please contact Animal Humane or visit the website for more details.