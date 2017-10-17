Ezekiel Elliott is cleared to play again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The six game NFL suspension of Ezekiel Elliott is off again. A federal judge granted Elliott a temporary restraining order Tuesday, blocking the league’s suspension of the Cowboys star running back.

The move clears Elliott to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL will be given its chance to argue against the ruling October 30. Elliott was suspended by the league after allegations of domestic abuse.

Mickey Spagnola of the Silver Star Nation has a look at the Cowboys game Sunday and says the Cowboys do not need to take the winless 49ers for granted.