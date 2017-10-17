Creepy science lends itself to perfect Halloween party props

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local science museum demonstrates a great way to impress Halloween guests, by creating a “melting” head as a party prop.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is promoting their Winter Camps by conducting a somewhat creepy and totally entertaining experiment. Using a Styrofoam head, they change the physical composition – making it look like it is melting – by pouring acetone over the top. The acetone removes the air, loosening the bonds holding the polymers together, causing it to turn into

Styrofoam goo.

The Halloween experiment and more exciting science will be featured at the “Science is Everywhere” Winter Day Camp 2017. The camp is for children who are six to 12-years-old. Experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 18 to 22 and 27 to 29, 2017. Sessions include “Code of the Robot,” “Holiday Exploration,” “Balloon Blast!” “Eureka!” and much more!

For more information or to register, visit the NMNSH website.