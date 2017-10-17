Community Calendar: Lovelace Girls Night Out

Ladies, it’s time to round up your friends for a night of fun. The 10th annual Lovelace Girls’ Night Out is here!

The “Pampered in Pink” event is a great opportunity for women of all ages to come together for a night of pampered fun. The event will include breast cancer support and women’s health information, free pampering activities like pedicures, a Dillard’s fashion show and so much more.

The event is free so grab your mother, sister, friends, or coworkers and head over to Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town on October 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit the Lovelace website.