Belen man impacted by flooding hopes to get government assistance for community

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen man who lost almost everything in the storms two weeks ago is now trying to get government assistance for his community.

Eugene Pickett says the storm, which flooded several homes and businesses in Belen and surrounding communities, is considered a severe weather event. However, he thinks it should be declared a disaster.

He believes calling it a disaster will allow the commissioners to advocate for funding from agencies like the USDA and FEMA.

“Even though we’re private citizens and we understand that the county can’t do certain things with private citizens, but there is a public-private partnership,” Pickett said.

Pickett plans on speaking at the next county commissioners meeting. He’s also involved in several advocacy groups for farmers.

